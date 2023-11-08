Saudi Arabia and Israel Moving Toward Historic Normalization

In a groundbreaking statement, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) acknowledged that his country is getting closer to reaching a normalization deal with Israel. This significant development marks the first time MBS has publicly acknowledged the ongoing process. While speaking to Fox News, the Saudi Crown Prince emphasized the seriousness and potential historic impact of such an agreement.

The Biden administration has been engaging in talks with Saudi Arabia for several months regarding this matter. A successful deal would not only be a foreign policy victory for the United States but also has the potential to enhance Israel’s acceptance in the Muslim world. In particular, Saudi Arabia’s role as the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites brings added significance to its potential normalization with Israel.

MBS expressed his hope that the agreement will improve the lives of Palestinians, although he did not explicitly call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. This departure from Saudi Arabia’s longstanding stance indicates a potential shift in the kingdom’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While most Arab and Islamic states do not recognize Israel, MBS sees Israel as a valuable player in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made normalization with Saudi Arabia a priority for his government. However, any concessions to the Palestinians may face opposition from right-wing factions within Netanyahu’s coalition.

The meeting between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu further highlighted the ongoing normalization efforts. Although progress has been made, there are still significant obstacles that need to be addressed. The Saudi Crown Prince emphasized that resolving the fundamental issues between Israelis and Palestinians is crucial for any potential agreement.

In addition to discussing normalization, MBS also addressed Iran. He acknowledged Iran’s efforts to mend ties with Saudi Arabia but drew a line at its pursuit of a nuclear weapon. MBS stated that if Iran acquired a nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia would be forced to do the same, but emphasized that this is not what the kingdom desires.

As discussions continue, Saudi Arabia is exploring potential security partnerships beyond the United States if its requirements are not met. The kingdom seeks concessions from the US, including security guarantees and assistance with its civilian nuclear program, in exchange for recognizing Israel. This pursuit of alternative security partnerships reflects concerns among Gulf states about waning US interest in their regional security.

The potential normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel marks a significant shift in Middle Eastern dynamics. As negotiations progress, key players will need to navigate complex political landscapes and address the fundamental issues at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The outcome has the potential to reshape regional alliances and open doors to a new era of cooperation in the Middle East.