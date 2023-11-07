Saudi Crown Prince Hints at Progress in Israel Relations, Reaffirms Importance of Palestinian Issue

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed optimism about the prospects of normalized relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, stating that negotiations between the two countries are moving closer to a resolution every day. In an interview with Fox News, Prince Mohammed emphasized the significance of the Palestinian issue, stating that it remains a crucial matter to be resolved in any potential agreement.

While the Saudis have been discussing a major agreement with the United States to normalize relations with Israel, any deal would require substantial progress towards the creation of a Palestinian state. However, this demand presents a challenge for the current Israeli government, which is the most religious and nationalist in the country’s history.

Prince Mohammed’s comments come at a time when President Joe Biden has raised concerns about the treatment of Palestinians by the Israeli government. During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden urged steps to improve conditions in the West Bank and emphasized the need for an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Although the Crown Prince denied reports that the negotiations had been suspended, he acknowledged that progress has been made and expressed hope for a resolution that would ease the lives of Palestinians and involve Israel as a player in the Middle East.

Prince Mohammed’s rare interview touched on other subjects as well. He expressed concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and stated that Saudi Arabia would seek to acquire a nuclear weapon if Iran were to do so. This position has raised concerns among nuclear nonproliferation experts, as it could potentially fuel a regional arms race.

The Crown Prince also addressed previous controversies, notably the killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi and accusations of human rights abuses. While acknowledging that the killing was a painful mistake, he stated that reforms had been implemented to ensure such incidents would not happen again.

Prince Mohammed’s leadership has brought major changes to Saudi Arabia, including social reforms and economic diversification initiatives. However, critics argue that dissent is less tolerated under his rule, with severe consequences for those who speak out against government policies.

The dynamics between Saudi Arabia and the United States have also undergone shifts. Despite previous tensions over the Khashoggi killing, President Biden has sought to mend relations and has characterized the current relationship with Saudi Arabia as “really amazing.”

Prince Mohammed closed the interview by addressing criticisms of Saudi Arabia’s investments in sports, dismissing the notion of “sportswashing.” He stated that if these investments contribute significantly to the country’s GDP, Saudi Arabia would continue to prioritize such endeavors.

In conclusion, Prince Mohammed’s interview sheds light on the ongoing negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, highlighting the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue. While progress has been made, significant hurdles remain to be overcome. The interview also provided insights into Saudi Arabia’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program, as well as its relationship with the United States and the Crown Prince’s views on sports investments.