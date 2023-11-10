New Opportunities on the Horizon: Saudi Arabia and Israel Inch Closer to Normalization

In a recent interview with Fox News, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a noteworthy statement: “Every day we get closer.” What is he referring to? The normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel. This surprising revelation sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the Middle East and the potential for new alliances in the region.

It is important to note that the Palestinian issue remains a significant factor in this process, as bin Salman emphasized its importance. However, his comments also suggest a shift in focus towards improving the livelihoods of Palestinians and involving Israel as a key player in the Middle East, rather than solely focusing on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia’s interest in improving relations with Israel is not entirely new. Bin Salman’s predecessor, King Salman, expressed similar sentiments in the past, acknowledging the potential for collaboration and shared interests between the two countries. However, the crown prince has been more vocal about the possibilities and has indicated a willingness to pursue them.

The importance of the Palestinian issue in the normalization talks was also acknowledged by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his meeting with US President Joe Biden. Both leaders concur that addressing the fundamental issues between Israelis and Palestinians is crucial to the success of any potential agreement. This marks a notable change in Netanyahu’s approach, as he previously downplayed the centrality of the Palestinian component in Saudi normalization talks.

While the path to normalization is not without challenges, the Biden administration has consistently advocated for progress towards a two-state solution. This approach acknowledges the need for concessions and addresses the concerns of the Muslim and Arab world, as well as the reservations of progressive Democrats in the Senate regarding Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

The recent discussions between Biden and Netanyahu indicate a shared commitment to advancing the Israel-Saudi normalization deal. Working groups have been established, and detailed discussions have taken place to chart the way forward. Although there is still a long way to go, both leaders expressed optimism about the prospects of a successful agreement.

It is important to recognize that normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is a complex issue that cannot be rushed. However, the fact that both countries are actively engaging in negotiations and exploring the potential for a new partnership demonstrates a significant shift in the dynamics of the region.

