President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Agree on Continued Efforts for Peace in the Middle East

US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have expressed their commitment to pursue diplomatic efforts for peace in the Middle East, despite the recent outbreak of violence in the region. In a recent phone call, the two leaders discussed the need to build on the US-brokered negotiations that were taking place between Saudi Arabia and Israel before the Gaza war.

While acknowledging that the immediate focus is on addressing the crisis in Gaza, both leaders affirmed the importance of working towards a sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians once the situation stabilizes. The White House reiterated its commitment to the goal of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, even suggesting that the Hamas onslaught was an attempt to derail these efforts.

Both President Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also highlighted the need to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, calling for their immediate release. They welcomed the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and recognized the ongoing assistance required for the region.

In addition to the peace efforts, the leaders discussed broader diplomatic initiatives to maintain regional stability and prevent the conflict from spreading further. President Biden also reiterated US support for the defense of its allies in the face of terror attacks.

While reports had suggested that Saudi Arabia had put normalization with Israel on hold during the recent hostilities, the phone call between President Biden and the Crown Prince reflects an ongoing commitment to pursuing peace and stability in the Middle East. Both leaders expressed their desire for an immediate ceasefire and a resumption of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The recent violence in the region has claimed the lives of thousands, including civilians and combatants on both sides. The quest for peace remains challenging, but the discussions between President Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman demonstrate a shared commitment to resolving the conflict and promoting stability in the Middle East.