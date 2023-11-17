New Article: Efforts to End Conflict in Gaza Continues as African Leaders Unite with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and African leaders attending a summit in Riyadh have joined forces in calling for an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The leaders condemned the military assault and violations of international law carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities. The need to stop the war and protect the displaced Palestinians were emphasized.

The Israeli air strikes, targeting Gaza hospitals and a school, have claimed the lives of at least 27 people. Meanwhile, a ground battle is taking place near another hospital. Palestinian officials have reported that a total of 11,078 Gaza residents, including 40% children, have been killed due to air and artillery strikes. On the other hand, Israel claims that 1,400 people were killed by Hamas, mostly civilians, while 39 soldiers have lost their lives in the combat.

The joint declaration issued by the African-Saudi leaders stressed the urgent need to halt military operations and ensure the safety of civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories. They also emphasized the importance of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The leaders further called on the international community to play a significant role in pressuring Israel to cease its attacks and forced displacement of Palestinians, which they deemed a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. They expressed their support for relief organizations, including the United Nations Palestinian refugees agency, UNRWA, in their endeavors.

The summit resulted in significant financial agreements, as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, aimed at investing in Africa. The kingdom plans to invest about $25 billion in various sectors and will finance development projects worth approximately $5 billion. Moreover, Saudi exports to African countries worth $10 billion will be financially supported and insured through 2030.

Sources: Reuters