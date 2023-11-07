Saudi Arabian Border Guards Accused of Killing Ethiopian Migrants

In a startling revelation, it has been alleged that Saudi Arabian border guards have killed numerous Ethiopian migrants, including women and children, who were attempting to enter the kingdom along its mountainous border with Yemen. Human Rights Watch (HRW) recently released a report stating that Saudi guards used explosive weapons and shot at migrants from close range, resulting in widespread and systematic killings.

Despite the seriousness of these allegations, a Saudi official dismissed HRW’s claims as “unfounded and not based on reliable sources.” This denies the testimonies of 38 Ethiopians who tried to cross the Yemen-Saudi border, as well as four relatives or friends of the migrants.

In response to these allegations, the U.S. State Department has expressed its concerns and urged the Saudi government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. The United Nations Human Rights Office has also called for a full investigation into the matter and for those responsible to be held accountable.

This grim situation sheds light on the dangers faced by Ethiopian migrants escaping economic hardship and conflict in their home country. With an estimated 750,000 Ethiopians currently residing in Saudi Arabia, it is evident that the migration route from the Horn of Africa, across the Gulf of Aden, through Yemen, and into Saudi Arabia has become a well-established corridor.

Human Rights Watch based its report on witness testimonies, videos, photos, and satellite imagery. The evidence collected shows the horrifying extent of the killings, with corpses scattered across the mountainous terrain. Nadia Hardman, the author of the report, described witnessing “killing fields” and people blown in half.

These allegations are not the first concerning Saudi Arabia’s treatment of migrants. In 2022, the United Nations received reports of systematic killings of migrants at the border, sparking international concern. The Saudi government denied these allegations, asserting that they ensure humane treatment and do not tolerate mistreatment or torture.

The international community must condemn these reported atrocities and demand accountability. It is crucial that Saudi Arabia conducts a comprehensive and unbiased investigation to uncover the truth and take appropriate action against those responsible. The lives of innocent migrants, including women and children, should not be disregarded or forgotten.