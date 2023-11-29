Saudi Arabia to Host the 2030 World Expo: A Vision of Progress and Collaboration

In a landmark decision, Saudi Arabia’s capital city, Riyadh, has been selected as the host for the prestigious 2030 World Expo. This significant event, which will draw millions of visitors, promises to shape a prosperous and sustainable future while showcasing the kingdom’s commitment to progress and innovation.

The Bureau International des Expositions, based in Paris, voted decisively in favor of Riyadh, with 119 out of 165 votes in a closed-door meeting. This victory positions Saudi Arabia ahead of other strong contenders such as Rome and the South Korean port city of Busan.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in Riyadh. He highlighted the alignment between the Expo and the nation’s vision for 2030, which aims for shared prosperity among all countries. The prince emphasized that the legacy of Riyadh Expo 2030 goes beyond the physical infrastructure, promising a journey that brings the world together and cultivates a brighter future for all.

One of the key features of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans is the development of a comprehensive public transit network. Coupled with a futuristic and circular space that encompasses public parks, e-game facilities, performance stages, and sports venues, Riyadh Expo 2030 will create an atmosphere of innovation and collaboration. The focus on “accelerating innovations” also demonstrates the kingdom’s dedication to preserving natural ecosystems in the face of global challenges.

Anticipating the Expo’s potential, Saudi Arabia hopes to welcome 40 million visitors to its capital city. The competition for hosting rights was fierce, with each city presenting unique visions and ambitious promises. Riyadh’s bid was supported by an extensive marketing campaign, including the “Riyadh 2030” exhibit located near the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron’s official backing also bolstered Saudi Arabia’s bid, highlighting the kingdom’s commitment to economic diversification and its rising international prominence.

Nevertheless, Riyadh’s candidacy faced criticism from some activists due to allegations of human rights violations. However, with this significant win, Saudi Arabia has the opportunity to address these concerns and showcase its development plans on a global stage. Hosting the Expo aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision for the future, which includes transformative construction projects aimed at reducing the kingdom’s reliance on oil.

The World Expo has a rich history of presenting groundbreaking inventions and celebrating human ingenuity. From the introduction of the light bulb to the iconic Eiffel Tower, these events have become catalysts for economic growth and global recognition. Saudi Arabia recognizes the Expo as a chance to continue its development plans and solidify its status as an ideal destination for hosting major international events.

This momentous decision comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is on track to host the men’s 2034 FIFA World Cup, further cementing the kingdom’s position as a global hub for sporting and cultural events.

In conclusion, Saudi Arabia’s selection as the host of the 2030 World Expo is a testament to the nation’s commitment to progress, collaboration, and a brighter future. Riyadh Expo 2030 will serve as a platform for global innovation and a showcase of the kingdom’s determination to shape a prosperous and sustainable world.

FAQs

Q: What is the World Expo?

The World Expo is a global event that brings together nations to showcase technological innovations and cultural achievements. It serves as a platform for introducing groundbreaking inventions and celebrating human ingenuity.

Q: How often is the World Expo held?

The World Expo is generally held every five years. The next World Expo is scheduled to take place in Osaka, Japan, in 2025.

Q: Why was Riyadh chosen to host the 2030 World Expo?

Riyadh was chosen to host the 2030 World Expo due to its compelling bid that focused on shaping a prosperous and sustainable future. The city’s commitment to progress, innovation, and collaboration stood out among the other contenders.

Q: How does hosting the World Expo benefit the host city?

Hosting the World Expo presents an opportunity for the host city to catalyze economic growth and gain global recognition. It attracts millions of visitors and allows the city to showcase its achievements and ambitions on an international stage.

Q: What are Saudi Arabia’s plans for the upcoming World Expo?

Saudi Arabia’s plans for the 2030 World Expo include the development of a major public transit network and a futuristic, round space with various amenities such as public parks, e-game facilities, performance stages, and sports venues. The focus is on accelerating innovations and preserving natural ecosystems.