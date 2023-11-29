Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh emerged victorious in securing the bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair, according to official vote results disclosed on Tuesday. This triumph marks yet another significant diplomatic accomplishment for a Gulf nation, following Qatar’s successful hosting of the soccer World Cup last year.

The competition for hosting rights included South Korea’s bustling port city of Busan and the timeless city of Rome in Italy. The five-yearly event garners immense attention, attracting millions of visitors from around the globe and generating billions of dollars in investments.

With a staggering total of 119 votes, Riyadh outperformed its contenders, as Busan received 29 votes and Rome received 17. To secure the bid, Saudi Arabia needed to attain a two-thirds majority of the votes from the first round.

Despite their disappointment, Italian competitors expressed admiration for Saudi Arabia’s triumph, albeit, with a hint of bitterness. Giampiero Massolo, the head of the Italian Expo bid, made remarks to reporters, stating that the result in such proportions was unexpected. He went on to imply that the outcome was influenced by factors beyond the countries’ merits, referring to it as a transactional decision. Massolo drew attention to the potential pattern of Gulf countries hosting major international events, insinuating that after the World Cup, Saudi Arabia might host the Olympics in the future.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol extended his congratulations to Saudi Arabia for their victory, emphasizing the Gulf state as a “key partner.” He expressed the commitment of his nation to contribute its resources and share the knowledge gained from their own experiences in order to assist Riyadh in organizing a successful event.

Saudi Arabia, in an attempt to secure the bid, had enlisted the popular soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who represents the Al-Nassr Saudi club, to create a persuasive video presentation for the voting members. Riyadh plans to hold the Expo between October 2030 and March 2031.

This achievement adds further luster to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious Vision 2030 program, which aims to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy and reduce its dependence on oil. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi Foreign Minister, expressed his satisfaction with the win and credited the success to the active engagement of a remarkable team of ministers who worked diligently to understand the expectations of other nations and gain their trust.

Critics argue that Prince Mohammed may be using the event as an opportunity to improve Saudi Arabia’s international image following the highly publicized murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist, in 2018. Western leaders suspect the crown prince to be involved in ordering the murder.

Throughout the past few months, the three competing delegations engaged in intense negotiations and lobbying efforts in Paris. Saudi Arabia, in particular, secured the support of France, which unsettled Rome. According to advisers to President Emmanuel Macron, the French endorsement was obtained in exchange for Saudi assistance on pressing matters aligned with France’s diplomatic priorities. Although the exact nature of this exchange remains undisclosed, one European official suggested that it concerned Lebanon.

In conclusion, Saudi Arabia’s remarkable triumph in securing the bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair positions the country as a global destination for diverse international events. As Riyadh prepares to organize the Expo, the nation aims to further showcase its progress, ambitions, and achievements on the world stage.

