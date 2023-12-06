Saudi Arabia Appeals for Restraint Amid Houthis’ Red Sea Attacks

Saudi Arabia has urged the United States to exercise caution in responding to the recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, according to sources familiar with the Saudi government’s perspective. The Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, have escalated their involvement in the ongoing conflict that has gripped the Middle East since October 7. They have targeted vessels in crucial shipping lanes and launched drones and missiles at Israel. These actions pose serious regional risks, threatening the flow of global oil shipments and raising concerns for countries along the Red Sea.

As the Houthis intensify their attacks on shipping in recent weeks, sources indicate that Saudi Arabia is satisfied with the way the United States is handling the situation. Riyadh’s message of restraint to Washington is aimed at preventing further escalation. One source revealed that Saudi officials have engaged in discussions with their American counterparts, pressing them to put an end to the Gaza conflict. The Saudi government seeks a ceasefire to stop what it calls a “barbaric war” in Gaza, as part of a wider regional strategy to promote stability after years of confrontation with Iran and its allies.

In the pursuit of economic growth and diversification, Saudi Arabia has sought to normalize ties with Tehran and extricate itself from the almost decade-long war against the Houthis in Yemen. The Saudi government is keen on advancing the peace process in Yemen concurrently with the ongoing conflict in Gaza, fearing that the latter could derail efforts for stability in Yemen. Direct peace talks between Saudi and Houthi officials have fostered a period of relative calm in Yemen for over a year.

The Houthi attacks during the Hamas-Israel war have brought them into prominence among the Iran-aligned factions, which include Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran-backed militias in Iraq. These attacks are seen as a means to pressure the United States into compelling Israel to cease its offensive in Gaza. Tehran shares the goal of ending the Gaza war with Saudi Arabia and other regional countries. Notably, Houthi representatives discussed their actions with Iranian officials during a meeting in Tehran in November, agreeing to carry out calculated actions that would contribute to the cessation of the conflict. Iran denies involvement in the attacks, and its officials have yet to comment on the matter.

It is noteworthy that both the United States and Britain have condemned the Houthi attacks on shipping, holding Iran responsible for supporting the rebels. However, Iran maintains that its allies act independently. In response to distress calls from commercial vessels under attack, a U.S. Navy destroyer intercepted and neutralized three drones. The Carney, the U.S. warship involved, took action to protect itself but could not determine if it was the intended target. The Pentagon has refrained from explicitly signaling imminent retaliation against the Houthis, emphasizing that any action will be taken at a time and place of their choosing.

As tensions remain high, Iran and the United States have reportedly communicated through intermediaries, discussing the Houthi attacks. Both sides have called for restraint. Tehran denies any involvement in actions against U.S. forces, while Washington has condemned the attacks but strives to avoid an immediate military response.

