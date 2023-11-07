Safety Advisory: Exercise Caution While Traveling in Lebanon

The current situation in Lebanon demands vigilance and caution when traveling in the country. Recent armed clashes between factions have resulted in casualties and represent a potential threat to public safety. In light of this, several governments, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, have issued advisories to their citizens regarding travel in Lebanon.

The Saudi embassy in Lebanon has urged its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible and to avoid approaching areas where armed clashes have been reported. While the embassy did not specify which areas should be avoided, it emphasized the importance of adhering to the travel ban to Lebanon. Similarly, the Kuwaiti foreign ministry has called on Kuwaitis in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid areas of security disturbances.

The United Kingdom has also updated its travel advice for Lebanon, advising against all but essential travel to parts of the country’s south near the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh. Ongoing violence within the camp, involving the mainstream faction Fatah and a hardline group, has resulted in casualties.

Efforts are being made to address the situation and maintain peace. Palestinian factions in the camp have formed an investigative committee to identify those responsible for recent killings and ensure they face trial in Lebanese courts. Additionally, a ceasefire between the factions has been announced, mediated by Lebanese parties. However, sporadic armed clashes may still occur.

It is crucial for individuals planning to travel to or currently residing in Lebanon to exercise caution, stay informed about the latest developments, and follow the guidance of local authorities and their respective embassies. The safety and well-being of individuals are of utmost importance, and it is essential to prioritize personal security during such uncertain times.

While the situation may be challenging, it is important to remain hopeful for a peaceful resolution and for the restoration of stability in Lebanon. The international community continues to monitor the developments closely and hopes for a swift resolution to the current tensions.