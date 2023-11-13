Saudi Arabia Leads Efforts to Address Gaza Crisis

Saudi Arabia is taking the initiative in facilitating a high-level summit to address the escalating conflict in Gaza. The kingdom will be hosting leaders from Iran, Turkey, Syria, and other countries to discuss the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. This unprecedented joint meeting is seen as a crucial step to unify efforts and formulate a collective stance on the critical situation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Convened in Riyadh, this extraordinary summit brings together member states from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League. The OIC includes countries from across the Islamic world, such as Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, and Iraq. Notably, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to attend, marking an important visit by an Iranian president to Saudi Arabia after an 11-year gap.

Amidst the urgency to take action, Raisi emphasized the need for tangible measures rather than mere rhetoric. Highlighting the broader global significance of the Palestinian issue, he called on the international community to recognize the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza as clear examples of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Raisi emphasized that it is essential to hold Israel accountable for its actions and ensure that the scope of the war does not escalate further.

The ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have persisted despite mounting calls for an immediate ceasefire from the Arab and Islamic worlds. Tragically, these relentless airstrikes and ground assaults have already claimed the lives of more than 11,000 Palestinians, predominantly civilians. Hospitals in Gaza have become primary targets, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. The United Nations has warned that the lives of over a million Gazan children are hanging by a thread.

For its part, the Arab League, which consists of 22 member countries, aims to demonstrate its commitment to halt the aggression, support Palestine and its people, condemn the Israeli occupation, and hold Israel responsible for its crimes. The bloc’s assistant secretary-general, Hossam Zaki, stressed the importance of Arab unity in addressing the Israeli aggression on the international stage.

This extraordinary joint summit occurs amidst a flurry of diplomatic activity in the region and beyond. In Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana, leaders from Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan gathered to discuss the situation in Gaza. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia recently hosted an African-Saudi summit, where Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman appealed for an end to the war.

By spearheading this crucial summit, Saudi Arabia is demonstrating its commitment to finding a united front in resolving the Gaza crisis. The world is watching as these influential nations come together to address the pressing humanitarian and political challenges in Gaza, seeking a path towards peace and justice for all parties involved.

FAQs:

What is the purpose of the summit in Riyadh? The summit aims to bring together leaders from Islamic and Arab countries to discuss the worsening situation in Gaza and formulate a unified collective position. Which countries are expected to attend the summit? The summit will be attended by leaders from Iran, Turkey, Syria, and other countries, including members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League. What is the main concern regarding the Israel-Gaza war? The main concern is the escalating violence and the significant loss of civilian lives in Gaza, as well as the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance. What is being done to hold Israel accountable? The Arab League seeks to condemn the Israeli occupation, support Palestine, and hold Israel accountable for its crimes. The summit aims to demonstrate how Arab nations will act on the international stage to address the Israeli aggression.

Sources:

– [Arab News](https://www.arabnews.com/)

– [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com/)