Saudi Arabia Shifts Focus to Iran After Recent Hamas Attack on Israel

Saudi Arabia has reportedly shifted its focus from striking a deal with Israel to engaging in discussions with Iran following the recent terror attack by Hamas on Israel. The attack by Hamas has resulted in the deaths of at least 2,800 people, prompting Israel to declare war on the terrorist group. In response, the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has reached out to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in an effort to prevent further violence in the region.

The call between the two leaders aimed to support Palestine and prevent the escalation of war. According to a senior Iranian official, the call was seen as a positive step forward. The call, which lasted 45 minutes, had the blessing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This shift in Saudi Arabia’s focus marks a significant change in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. Previously, Saudi Arabia and Israel had been working towards a deal of normalization, which would have had far-reaching consequences for the region. Such an agreement would have dealt a major blow to Iran, a country that has long supported Hamas and its acts of terrorism in Gaza.

It is worth noting that the recent attack by Hamas came in response to reports of progress between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The attack served as a reminder that any normalization between the two countries would face opposition from groups aligned with Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s initial statement following the attack appeared to place blame on Israel, drawing criticism from U.S. officials. Senator Lindsey Graham expressed his concern about the statement and emphasized that a normal relationship with the United States would require a different response.

The Biden administration has been actively seeking closer ties between Israel and other major Arab nations in the region through the Abraham Accords. While Saudi Arabia had previously agreed to a preliminary deal in August, the recent shift in focus toward Iran and the need to distance themselves from China may impact the progress of the agreement.

This latest development highlights the complex dynamics and shifting alliances in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s decision to engage with Iran in an effort to manage the conflict demonstrates the delicate balance of power and the challenges faced by regional actors in seeking stability and peace.