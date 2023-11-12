FAQ: Your Trial Subscription to FT.com

As you embark on your trial subscription to FT.com, we want to ensure you have a clear understanding of what is included and what to expect at the end of your trial. Here are some frequently asked questions:

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, with all the features and content available in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Standard Digital provides access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Premium Digital goes a step further, granting access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters offering original, in-depth reporting on key business themes.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, allowing you to retain complete access for $69 per month. However, for cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time before the end of the trial. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section to make the necessary adjustments.

Can I cancel my subscription?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. By logging into the “Settings & Account” section, you can easily follow the steps to cancel. Rest assured that you will still enjoy your subscription benefits until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer flexible payment options for your convenience. You can choose to pay with a credit card, debit card, or PayPal.

It is our aim to provide you with a seamless and enjoyable trial experience. If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to our customer support team.