Saudi Arabia Executes Foreign National Convicted of Patricide

In a recent development, Saudi Arabia carried out the execution of Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef, an American citizen convicted of killing his father. The Saudi Interior Ministry revealed that Naseef had brutally assaulted and subsequently strangled his Egyptian father to death. Shockingly, the ministry further disclosed that Naseef had also engaged in drug use, mutilated his father’s body after the murder, and even attempted to murder another individual before his eventual arrest.

While specific details regarding the method of execution were not released, it is common practice for Saudi Arabia to employ beheading as the primary form of execution. Unfortunately, no information is currently available regarding legal representation for Naseef, and it remains unknown if he had a permanent address in the United States.

As news of this execution reaches international audiences, the U.S. State Department has yet to issue an official comment. Saudi Arabia, already recognized as one of the world’s leading executioners, trails only behind China and Iran in terms of the number of executions carried out in 2022, as reported by Amnesty International.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily reduced the frequency of capital punishment in the country, executions have witnessed a surge in recent years. A somber milestone was reached in March 2022, as the kingdom executed 81 individuals in a single day. This macabre event stands as the largest mass execution ever recorded in modern Saudi Arabian history.

This recent execution not only highlights the ongoing issue of capital punishment in Saudi Arabia but also raises broader questions about the justice system and the rights of foreign nationals within the country. Amnesty International and other human rights organizations continue to advocate for an end to the use of the death penalty, urging Saudi Arabia to join the global trend toward abolition.