Saudi Arabia Executes U.S. National Convicted of Patricide: A Reflection on Capital Punishment

Saudi Arabia made headlines once again as it executed Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef, a U.S. citizen convicted of torturing and killing his father. This brings the total number of foreigners executed in the country this year to at least 19. The domestic media reported that Naseef was put to death in the Riyadh region, although the specific method of execution was not disclosed. It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has often used beheading as a means of implementing the death penalty.

Capital punishment has long been a subject of international criticism against the Gulf Kingdom. Human rights organizations argue that Saudi Arabia’s frequent use of the death penalty contradicts its efforts to enhance its image through the “Vision 2030” social and economic reform agenda. Amnesty International has previously labeled Saudi Arabia as the world’s third most prolific executioner.

While Saudi Arabia’s stance on capital punishment remains a contentious issue, it is vital to recognize that Naseef’s case is just one example that sheds light on a broader societal concern. The court found Naseef guilty of not only killing his father but also mutilating him after his death, as well as attempting to kill another individual and using drugs. These cruel acts demand justice and accountability.

The execution of foreign nationals further emphasizes the international dimension of Saudi Arabia’s capital punishment system. Alongside the U.S., individuals from countries such as Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Jordan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Yemen have also been executed. This raises questions about the effectiveness and fairness of the legal processes involved.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously stated that the kingdom is taking steps to reduce the use of the death penalty. In an interview published in March 2022, he claimed that Saudi Arabia had mostly abolished the death penalty except in the cases of murder or when there is a threat to many lives. However, the continued high number of executions raises doubts about the extent of these reforms.

As the international community grapples with the complexities of capital punishment, it is crucial to consider the underlying factors that drive its implementation. While seeking justice is essential, there is a need for a holistic approach that focuses on prevention, rehabilitation, and addressing the root causes of crime. The pursuit of human rights and a fair justice system should always remain at the forefront of these discussions.