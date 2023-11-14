Saudi Arabia Halts Israel Deal, Focuses on Engaging Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

Saudi Arabia, amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, has decided to put its plans to normalize ties with Israel on hold, according to sources familiar with the matter. This move signifies a shift in Riyadh’s foreign policy priorities and a reconsideration of its pursuit of a U.S. defense pact. The Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, recently had his first phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as part of the kingdom’s efforts to prevent further violence in the region.

It was previously believed that the U.S.-backed talks on normalization with Israel were progressing steadily, with the potential to reshape the Middle East. However, the recent aggression by Iran-backed Hamas has altered the situation. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which had not allowed the pursuit of a U.S. defense pact to be derailed, has now realized the risk of sidelining the Palestinian cause and angering Arab nations in the region. Images of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes have further intensified the tension.

According to sources, the talks on normalization with Israel will be delayed and will prioritize discussions on Israeli concessions for the Palestinians when they resume. This indicates that Saudi Arabia has not completely abandoned the idea of normalizing ties with Israel. However, it is crucial for the kingdom to address the concerns of Arab nations before moving forward with the proposed deal.

This shift in Saudi Arabia’s stance highlights the challenges faced by the United States in integrating Israel further into the region, where the Palestinian cause remains a significant concern for many Arabs. The Abraham Accords and the normalization of ties with Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, were steps towards this integration. However, the current focus is on immediate challenges and not the normalization effort, according to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The U.S. administration has urged Saudi Arabia to condemn the Hamas attack, but the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, pushed back against the pressure. Additionally, the conflict has prompted a phone call between the Saudi Crown Prince and Iran’s President, facilitated by China. This call aimed to support Palestine and prevent the further escalation of war in the region. The Saudi government expressed its opposition to civilian targeting and the loss of innocent lives, reaffirming its unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause.

As tensions continue to rise, Saudi Arabia is also seeking to ease conflicts in the Middle East, including its efforts to end the war in Yemen. The kingdom is concerned about the potential involvement of Iran in the conflict and its implications for Gulf states, even those with established ties to Israel.

The recent events showcase the contrasting visions of Saudi Arabia and Iran for the region. While Saudi Arabia believes in regional cooperation and economic development, Iran seems focused on confronting Israel. The divergence in their priorities underscores the complexities and challenges faced by the region.

