Saudi Arabia Reassesses Foreign Policy Priorities Amidst Escalating Conflict

Saudi Arabia, a key player in the Middle East, is reportedly reevaluating its plans to normalize ties with Israel in light of the recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas. According to sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking, the Saudi government has temporarily put on hold the US-backed talks on normalizing relations with Israel. This pause signals a rapid shift in foreign policy priorities for Saudi Arabia, which is now also engaging with Iran in an effort to prevent further regional violence.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has prompted Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to have his first phone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. This move highlights Saudi Arabia’s determination to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control across the region. While talks on normalizing relations with Israel are currently delayed, Riyadh has not completely abandoned the idea and intends to prioritize discussions around Israeli concessions for the Palestinians when the talks resume.

Earlier, both Israeli and Saudi leaders had expressed their commitment to reaching a deal that could reshape the Middle East. However, Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of a US defense pact had previously suggested that it would not let the absence of significant concessions to the Palestinians hinder its goals. However, the recent conflict has emphasized the importance of considering the Palestinian cause in order to avoid angering Arab nations in the region.

Furthermore, the conflict has shed light on the challenges faced by the United States in its efforts to deepen Israel’s integration into the region. The normalization of ties with Israel remains a sensitive topic in the Arab world, and the recent war has only intensified the resistance to it. While the Abraham Accords saw some Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates, normalize relations with Israel, regional concerns related to the Palestinian cause persist.

The Saudi government has not provided an official response to this development, but it has emphasized its opposition to civilian targeting and the loss of innocent lives. In addition, the kingdom has expressed its unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian cause. This comes as Saudi Arabia also seeks to ease tensions in other parts of the Middle East, including its efforts to end the conflict in Yemen.

Overall, this shift in Saudi Arabia’s foreign policy priorities reflects the complex dynamics of the Middle East and the diverging visions of regional powers like Saudi Arabia and Iran. While Saudi Arabia emphasizes regional cooperation and economic development, Iran seems to prioritize confrontations with Israel. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these contrasting perspectives will shape the future of the region.

