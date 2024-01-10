Saudi Arabia Unveils Vast Wealth in Untapped Mineral Reserves

Saudi Arabia has recently made a groundbreaking declaration, revealing that its mineral resources are nearly double the initial estimate. The value of these untapped reserves has skyrocketed from a 2016 forecast of $1.3 trillion to an astonishing $2.5 trillion. This revelation comes as the kingdom hosts its Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, where lucrative deals worth $20 billion are expected to be signed.

The wealth within Saudi Arabia’s mineral reserves includes a wide range of valuable resources such as gold, copper, phosphate, and rare earth elements. These precious minerals offer a new source of underground wealth to complement the kingdom’s already vast oil reserves.

Minister Bandar Al Khorayef, responsible for Saudi Mineral Resources and Industry, expressed immense excitement about this development. He attributed this remarkable increase in estimation to the government’s dedicated efforts over the past four years. In an interview with CNBC, Al Khorayef emphasized the significance of recent reforms in Saudi Arabia’s laws and business practices. These reforms have played a pivotal role in attracting investments and ensuring a favorable business environment.

Through revamping investment laws, the kingdom has successfully attracted a substantial influx of investments. In just two years, approximately 4,500 licenses have been issued to foreign investors. Additionally, extensive investments have been made in the geological survey program, providing valuable information and data on various reserves. This combination of new discoveries, particularly of rare earth metals, and additional deposits of known resources like phosphate, gold, and copper, has contributed to the impressive estimate.

It is important to note that the current valuation is based on only 30% of the exploration of the Arabian shields. The ongoing exploration is expected to expand coverage to 100%. The Arabian-Nubian shield, an extensive rock crust stretching across the western Arabian peninsula and northeast Africa, has been an area of mining activity and exploration for thousands of years.

This significant increase in mineral resources is a part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 program. Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, this program aims to diversify the country’s economy, attract foreign investments, and create more employment opportunities for the country’s young population. Mining plays a critical role in achieving these goals and is seen as the third industrial pillar that will reduce the nation’s dependence on hydrocarbons.

Despite being a slower sector compared to industries such as tourism, Saudi Arabia remains optimistic about reaching its Vision 2030 targets. The country is witnessing progress in various projects, including private sector investments and infrastructure development. The mining minister emphasized the importance of accelerating these projects and working closely with investors to address their needs. As a step towards further encouragement, the kingdom has announced a new mineral exploration incentive program with a budget exceeding $182 million.

Overall, the Saudi government is pleased with the progress made thus far, stressing that the policies, enablers, and infrastructure are in place. This sets the foundation for the successful realization of the kingdom’s mineral wealth and paves the way for a prosperous future.