Saudi Arabia Stands Firm Against Global Call to End Fossil Fuels

Amidst the ongoing United Nations climate summit in Dubai, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the most steadfast opponent of a new agreement that seeks a phaseout of fossil fuels to combat global warming. As the world’s largest exporter of oil, Saudi Arabia’s resistance has become the biggest obstacle to achieving a consensus on this critical matter.

The Saudi delegation has adamantly opposed any inclusion of fossil fuels in the proposed deal, including oil, gas, and coal, which are known to produce harmful emissions that contribute to the warming of the planet. Furthermore, they have also objected to a provision supported by 118 countries that aims to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Inside closed-door negotiations, Saudi diplomats have effectively impeded progress by employing various tactics. These strategies include strategically inserting controversial terms into draft agreements, deliberately slowing down discussions intended to assist vulnerable countries in adapting to climate change, staging walkouts during side meetings, and refusing to engage with negotiators pushing for a fossil fuel phaseout.

The significance of Saudi Arabia’s opposition lies in the fact that any agreement reached at the climate summit must be unanimously endorsed by all participating nations. As one of the 198 nations involved in the negotiations, Saudi Arabia possesses the power to obstruct a comprehensive accord.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia is not the only nation expressing reservations about more ambitious global efforts to combat climate change. The United States has raised concerns and sought to introduce caveats regarding the language surrounding the phaseout of fossil fuels. Similarly, countries like India and China have objected to singling out coal, which is widely recognized as the most environmentally destructive fossil fuel. Additionally, countries such as Iran, Russia, and Iraq argue for protective measures to support natural gas and mitigate the potential negative impact on their economies heavily dependent on fossil fuel revenues.

Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia’s uncompromising stance against any agreement targeting fossil fuels has set them apart as the most staunch opponent in these negotiations. This has drawn attention and raised concerns among officials and negotiators present at the summit.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is a fossil fuel phaseout?

A fossil fuel phaseout refers to the gradual reduction and eventual elimination of the use of fossil fuels, such as oil, gas, and coal, in favor of cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

2. Why is Saudi Arabia opposing a global deal on fossil fuels?

As the world’s largest exporter of oil, Saudi Arabia is reliant on the revenue generated from fossil fuels. A global phaseout would have a significant impact on their economy, leading to their resistance to any agreement that targets these resources.

3. What impact does Saudi Arabia’s opposition have on the climate summit?

The unanimous endorsement of any agreement is required at the United Nations climate summit. As one of the participating nations, Saudi Arabia’s opposition poses a significant challenge and impediment to achieving a comprehensive accord.

4. Are there other countries opposing efforts to combat climate change?

Yes, countries like the United States, India, China, Iran, Russia, and Iraq have expressed concerns or opposed certain aspects of global efforts to fight climate change. These reservations typically stem from economic considerations or the need for specific protective measures for their industries.

