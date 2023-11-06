Saudi Arabia and Israel Nearing Normalization, But Palestinians Still a Priority, Says Crown Prince

In a recent interview with Fox News, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed optimism about the prospect of normalized relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. While negotiations are ongoing, he emphasized that the treatment of Palestinians remains a crucial issue that needs to be addressed.

The discussions between Saudi Arabia and Israel revolve around a potential agreement that would involve normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries, in exchange for a defense pact with the United States and support in the development of Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear program. However, the Saudis have made it clear that progress towards the creation of a Palestinian state is necessary for any deal to be reached.

The prince acknowledged the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue, stating that it is a key priority for Saudi Arabia. Although he did not provide specific details about the negotiations, he expressed confidence in the progress made so far, stating that the parties are getting closer every day.

Contrary to reports suggesting a suspension of talks, the crown prince clarified that discussions are ongoing and continuing to make headway. While he did not provide a timeline for the potential normalization, he expressed hope that it would lead to better conditions for the Palestinians and enable Israel to play a positive role in the Middle East.

The interview took place shortly after a meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Biden had raised concerns about the Israeli government’s treatment of the Palestinians, urging Netanyahu to take steps towards improving conditions in the West Bank.

The Saudi crown prince’s comments highlight the significant role that the Palestinian issue plays in discussions around the potential normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. While progress has been made, it remains to be seen how the parties involved can address the concerns and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has been keen to improve its international standing in recent years, engaging in major diplomatic initiatives and shedding any pariah status it may have held. The crown prince’s interview serves as a rare opportunity for Western media outlets to gain insights into his perspectives and Saudi Arabia’s role in regional affairs.

Ultimately, the path towards normalization will require careful consideration of various complex factors, including the Palestinian question. As the negotiations continue, the international community will closely watch for developments and anticipate the potential impact on the Middle East region as a whole.