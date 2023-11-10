A New Vision for Peace: Collaborative Efforts to Resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

In a groundbreaking move, Saudi Arabia and the European Union have joined forces to launch the “Peace Day Effort,” an innovative initiative aimed at reviving the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process. This new strategy brings together key stakeholders, including Jordan, Egypt, and the Arab League, to formulate a comprehensive package of incentives for Israelis and Palestinians. The inaugural meeting took place during the high-level session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Rather than dwelling on the current impasse, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell emphasized the pressing need for action. Speaking to reporters in New York, he stated, “We cannot simply repeat the mantra of the Two-State Solution without taking concrete steps to achieve it. We must engage more vigorously in pursuing this viable resolution to the conflict; there is no alternative.”

While this initiative comes at a time when the current Israeli government does not actively support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stressed the importance of reinstating the two-state solution. In an interview with state TV, he proclaimed, “The two-state solution must reclaim its prominence.”

It is worth noting that the United States is concurrently advocating for a security pact with Saudi Arabia, which includes a normalization agreement between Riyadh and Washington, along with potential Israeli concessions to the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has highlighted these pending agreements and other recent normalization pacts with Arab states as evidence of its ability to advance relationships within the Arab world, independent of the Palestinian statehood issue.

Recognizing the significance of regional collaboration, Borrell underscored the shared responsibility among various stakeholders. He stated, “While we welcome the recent agreements between Arab countries and Israel, it remains imperative for us to work towards peace between Israel and Palestine. This task requires global contributions from the Arabs, Europeans, Americans, and the entire international community.”

To ensure progress, three working groups have been established, focusing on politics and security, economy and environment, and the human dimension. These groups will systematically evaluate advancements towards creating an incentive package by September 2024, with regular assessments every three months. Furthermore, a unique mechanism allows Israelis and Palestinians to engage separately with the initiative, providing opportunities for meaningful interactions.

Participants in this initiative remain steadfast in their commitment to a two-state resolution, based on the pre-1967 borders, with contiguous Palestinian territory. UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo echoed the importance of de-escalating tensions, ending the cycle of violence, and establishing a political horizon. She emphasized the necessity for strong political leadership to achieve these goals.

This collaborative endeavor signals a renewed sense of optimism and determination for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. By harnessing the collective efforts of influential players in the region and beyond, the “Peace Day Effort” seeks to pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

