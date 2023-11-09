Saudi Arabia Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Amidst Rising Tensions

In a recent statement posted on social media, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon has called for its citizens to promptly evacuate the country and steer clear of conflict-ridden areas. While the exact locations to be avoided were not specified, the embassy emphasized the necessity of complying with the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.

This advisory comes as tensions continue to escalate in certain parts of Lebanon, prompting several countries to issue travel warnings. The United Kingdom, for instance, recently updated its travel advice for Lebanon, urging against all but essential travel to areas near the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh in the country’s south.

The Ain el-Hilweh camp has been a focal point of clashes between mainstream faction Fatah and extremist militants. Security sources have reported that at least 13 individuals, mostly militants, lost their lives during the violent outburst on July 29. The camp, one of the largest Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, houses approximately 80,000 refugees out of the countrywide total of up to 250,000, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency.

Saudi Arabia’s call for its citizens to leave Lebanon serves as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety amidst the escalating tensions. By advocating for their prompt departure, the Saudi government aims to minimize the potential risks associated with the violence that has erupted in certain areas of the country.

It is crucial for individuals to remain aware of the rapidly changing situation in Lebanon and to heed the travel advice issued by their respective governments. Prioritizing personal safety is of utmost importance during times of heightened unrest, and these travel advisories aim to mitigate risks and protect the well-being of individuals in vulnerable situations.