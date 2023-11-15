Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Advise Citizens to Depart Lebanon Amidst Escalating Violence in Palestinian Refugee Camp

In an effort to ensure the safety of its citizens, Bahrain issued a statement on Saturday urging its nationals to leave Lebanon. The move followed a similar call made by Saudi Arabia, although no specific explanation was provided in either case.

The decision to encourage citizens to depart came in the wake of several days of intense clashes within Ein el-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon. The conflict has been primarily between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and Islamic militants affiliated with different factions.

Tragically, the ongoing violence has already claimed the lives of 13 individuals, with dozens others sustaining significant injuries. The clashes have specifically unfolded in the vicinity of the southern port city of Sidon.

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Bahrain, the Foreign Ministry reiterated its previous advisory for Bahraini nationals to refrain from traveling to Lebanon. This instruction serves as a precautionary measure, ensuring the well-being of its citizens during this tumultuous period.

Similarly, the Saudi embassy in Beirut released a late-night statement via social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, urging Saudi nationals to avoid regions where armed conflicts are prevalent. Additionally, the embassy emphasized the need for an immediate departure from Lebanon.

While the situation continues to remain volatile, it is imperative for everyone to prioritize their safety and adhere to the travel advisories issued by their respective governments.

FAQ:

What caused the clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp?

The clashes in the Ein el-Hilweh camp were a result of tensions between members of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah group and numerous Islamic militant factions.

How many casualties have been reported so far?

Tragically, the clashes have resulted in the death of 13 individuals, with many others sustaining injuries.

Why are Saudi Arabia and Bahrain advising their citizens to leave Lebanon?

Both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have issued travel advisories urging their nationals to depart Lebanon due to the escalating violence and armed conflicts, particularly in the vicinity of the Palestinian refugee camp.