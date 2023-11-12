Saudi Arabia and Bahrain Advise Citizens to Leave Lebanon amid Clashes in Palestinian Camp

Lebanon has recently been engulfed in violent clashes in the largest Palestinian refugee camp, Ein el-Hilweh, near the southern port city of Sidon. These clashes have been predominantly between members of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah group and fighters belonging to Islamist factions. As a result of the escalating violence, both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have urged their citizens to leave Lebanon for their own safety.

The decision by the two Gulf nations came after four days of fighting, which resulted in the loss of 13 lives, numerous injuries, and the displacement of thousands of people. Fatah has accused the Islamist factions of assassinating a Fatah military general within the camp, further intensifying the conflict.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry has emphasized the need for its citizens to adhere to the government’s previous advice, which advised against traveling to Lebanon. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, called on its citizens to avoid areas with armed conflicts and promptly depart from Lebanon.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, has intervened in the volatile situation by urging Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to bring an end to the fighting. Mikati expressed his concerns regarding the violation of Lebanese sovereignty and highlighted the impact of the clashes on the people of southern Lebanon, who have long supported and embraced the Palestinian population.

It is worth noting that the Lebanese army typically does not enter the Palestinian camps, as they are under the control of various Palestinian factions. Consequently, they have not taken an active role in the conflict within Ein el-Hilweh.

It is important to understand that Palestinian refugees and their descendants in Lebanon do not receive the same benefits and rights as Lebanese citizens, regardless of how many generations their families have resided in the country. They are not entitled to Lebanese citizenship, which further complicates their status within the country.

