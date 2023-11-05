Saudi Arabia Deepens Regional Involvement with New Ambassador Appointments

Saudi Arabia has taken a significant step towards intensifying its involvement in the Middle East region by appointing Nayef al-Sudairi as its first-ever non-resident ambassador to Palestine and non-resident consul general to Jerusalem. This move comes as Saudi Arabia engages in negotiations with the Biden administration regarding potential normalization of relations with Israel.

Instead of presenting his credentials to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Sudairi handed them to the Palestinian Authority (PA) in a meeting at the Palestinian embassy in Amman. This decision is seen as a recognition of Palestinian claims to Jerusalem. As a non-resident consul, Sudairi does not require approval from Israel, which considers Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

This appointment is significant in that it diverges from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent suggestion that the Palestinian issue is not a prominent part of negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. US officials have made it clear that Saudi Arabia will not agree to normalize ties with Israel without securing significant gestures that promote a two-state solution for the Palestinians, a framework strongly opposed by the Netanyahu government.

While the Wall Street Journal reported the possibility of a potential Israel-Saudi deal, the White House quickly dismissed the notion, stating that no framework has been reached. However, Israel’s strategic affairs minister, Ron Dermer, will be visiting Washington for meetings with senior White House officials, including discussions about a Saudi normalization deal. The stance attributed to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) suggests that Riyadh may only be willing to make intermediate moves towards normalization, rather than a full accord similar to the one signed with the United Arab Emirates in 2020.

Nevertheless, US officials still believe that MBS is serious about reaching an agreement, despite conflicting messages he has conveyed to different audiences.

In the negotiations, Saudi Arabia seeks a mutual security treaty with the US, a monitored civilian nuclear program, and the ability to purchase advanced weaponry. The US, on the other hand, expects Saudi Arabia to reduce its ties with China and Russia and support the truce in Yemen.

The specific demands that Saudi Arabia will make regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have not yet been established. However, it is clear that MBS recognizes the importance of addressing the Palestinian issue in any agreement with Israel, given Saudi Arabia’s public sentiment and its role as the guardian of Muslim holy sites.

These new ambassador appointments represent a significant step for Saudi Arabia’s regional involvement and have the potential to reshape dynamics in the Middle East.