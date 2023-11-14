Saudi Arabia Appoints First Ambassador to Palestinians, Signaling Support for the Cause

Saudi Arabia has made a historic move by appointing its very first ambassador to the Palestinians. The decision, which coincides with ongoing discussions between the Gulf kingdom and the United States regarding potential normalization of relations with Israel, aims to demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In an act of support, Saudi Arabia named Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, its ambassador to Jordan, as the “Non-resident ambassador to the State of Palestine and Consul General in Jerusalem.” The ceremony took place in Amman, the capital of Jordan, where Al-Sudairi’s credentials were received by a representative of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

This appointment has been warmly welcomed by the Palestinian Authority, who expressed their appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Palestinian cause. The timing of this decision, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, reflects the genuine interest and concern of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the plight of the Palestinians.

While Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, acknowledged that they were aware of Saudi Arabia’s intended appointment, he emphasized that there was no coordination between the two countries on the matter. Cohen highlighted that the appointment aligns with the progress in US-Saudi talks regarding Israel, and serves as a message of support to the Palestinians from the Saudis.

However, Cohen made it clear that Israel would not permit the establishment of any Palestinian diplomatic representations in Jerusalem. Israel claims Jerusalem as its capital, although this is not recognized by the United Nations. On the other hand, Palestinians contend that the eastern part of Jerusalem should be the future capital of their state. Notably, the US recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel under the administration of former President Donald Trump, a decision that was met with strong opposition from the Palestinian side.

This appointment marks a significant development in Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the Palestinian Authority. While the kingdom has maintained diplomatic ties with the PA, the level of representation and the nature of their relationship have varied over time. All members of the Arab bloc, including Saudi Arabia, recognize the statehood of Palestine, and the kingdom currently has a Palestinian embassy in Riyadh, its capital.

Saudi Arabia has long been known for its support of the Palestinian cause and has provided financial aid to the Palestinian Authority. In 2002, Riyadh proposed the “Arab Peace initiative,” offering Israel security and normalized relations in exchange for its withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territories and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Unfortunately, Israel rejected the initiative at the time.

This decision comes amidst reports of a potential normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, with the involvement of the United States in facilitating these discussions. While the details and timing of such an agreement are still unknown, the US State Department has confirmed ongoing “productive conversations” with both Saudi Arabia and Israel. They clarified that no deal has been reached yet, but the dialogue continues.

The appointment of Saudi Arabia’s first ambassador to the Palestinians highlights the kingdom’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and signifies its support for the Palestinian people. As discussions on potential normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel progress, the region awaits further developments that could reshape the dynamics of Middle East diplomacy.

