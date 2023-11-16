Saudi Arabia and Turkey: The Unexpected Mediators in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

****

In an unexpected turn of events, Saudi Arabia and Turkey have emerged as key players in mediating the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the international community has primarily looked to the US and European nations for diplomatic solutions, these two middle powers have taken the lead in brokering peace negotiations and facilitating prisoner swaps.

The recent prisoner swap, which saw hundreds of detainees released from both sides, was made possible by the behind-the-scenes efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Their involvement in resolving this humanitarian crisis showcases their growing political clout and ability to maintain independence amidst a shifting world order.

Saudi Arabia is now taking further steps towards peace by organizing a Ukraine peace summit in Jeddah. This summit is expected to include key stakeholders such as Ukraine, the US, European nations, China, India, and Brazil, among others. It is hoped that this gathering will pave the way for diplomatic breakthroughs and ultimately contribute to a resolution to the conflict.

Turkey, on the other hand, is focused on reviving the Black Sea grain initiative, which it had previously brokered between Russia and Ukraine. As NATO’s second-largest military power and with control over the Turkish straits, Turkey holds significant diplomatic leverage in this region. By taking on these mediation roles, both Turkey and Saudi Arabia are demonstrating their ability to shape international realities and challenge the dominance of traditional global powers.

The rise of these “middle powers” in mediating large-scale conflicts signifies a more multipolar world where smaller states do not have to align themselves solely with the US, Russia, or China. Instead, countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey are asserting their influence and promoting dialogue on their own terms.

However, it is important to manage expectations. While these mediation efforts show promise, diplomatic breakthroughs cannot be guaranteed at the upcoming summit or in the immediate future. Nevertheless, the involvement of Saudi Arabia and Turkey brings a fresh perspective to the table and offers hope for a peaceful resolution.

*Original article source: [source](https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/07/turkey-saudi-arabia-help-mediate-russia-ukraine-war.html)*