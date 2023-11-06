The BRICS Group Expands with New Members

The BRICS group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is set to welcome new members in its first expansion in over a decade. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Argentina have all been invited to join the influential alliance of developing nations. This move not only brings major oil powers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE into the same economic bloc as China, the world’s largest oil importer, but it also means that Russia and Saudi Arabia, both members of OPEC+, will now join forces in this new alliance.

While the expansion raises questions about potential de-dollarization and the establishment of a common currency for BRICS countries, analysts suggest that a BRICS currency is unlikely in the near future. However, the move does align with the rising tensions between some BRICS members, particularly Russia and China, and the Western world. Including countries that have strained relationships with the West, such as Iran, could potentially lead to the formation of an anti-Western bloc.

The inclusion of these new members reflects the determination of BRICS to unite and cooperate with developing countries, injecting new impetus into the group’s cooperation mechanism. However, some experts have questioned the economic impact and practicality of expanding the alliance. Jim O’Neill, the former Goldman Sachs economist who originally coined the term BRICS, suggests that adding more countries to the group may not achieve much beyond symbolic significance, considering the difficulties already faced by the existing members in finding common ground.

The BRICS group has persevered despite significant political and economic differences among its members. It held its first summit in 2009 and expanded to include South Africa in 2010. The establishment of the New Development Bank in 2015 further solidified the group’s influence. The inclusion of the United Arab Emirates as a new member has been welcomed and appreciated, highlighting the importance of this expansion.

As BRICS continues to grow and evolve, it remains to be seen how the addition of these new members will shape the group’s future and its role on the global stage.