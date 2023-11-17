The Struggles of Germany’s Ruling Coalition: A Test of Unity

Germany’s ruling coalition is facing an uphill battle to regain the support of voters, as the latest “Deutschlandtrend” survey reveals a sharp decline in satisfaction. Despite attempts to project unity, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has reached record lows in approval ratings, while opposition parties like the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) continue to gain momentum.

The Deutschlandtrend survey, conducted by pollster infratest from July 28 to August 30, included 1,310 eligible voters. It found that only 19% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the performance of Scholz’s government, the lowest rating for the German government since the coalition came into power in December 2021.

It is not uncommon for federal governments to experience a decline in support at the beginning of their term. However, previous governments were able to regain trust among voters with their accomplishments before reaching the halfway mark of their legislative period. In contrast, the current government has struggled to reverse this downward trend.

The ruling coalition, known as the “traffic light coalition” due to the colors of the participating parties, consists of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the environmentalist Greens, and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP). However, the survey revealed a loss of appeal for the Green Party, with only 32% of respondents considering voting for them compared to 50% in May 2021.

Public disputes between the two smaller coalition partners have contributed to a sense of disillusionment. The initial optimism that accompanied this unprecedented alliance has given way to the realization that differing political ideologies cannot easily be set aside in daily governance.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s personal approval ratings have also plummeted. He has been criticized for appearing remote and detached, particularly when conflicts arise between the FDP and the Greens. Instead of actively engaging in these disputes, Scholz has relied on appeals and gentle warnings, which has further eroded his popularity.

Despite the government’s struggles, the survey indicated that if an election were held, the CDU/CSU conservative bloc would be the strongest party, with the far-right AfD coming in second. The AfD has maintained an upward trend and reached a record high of 22% in the Deutschlandtrend survey.

As public concerns have shifted, the economy and immigration have emerged as the most pressing issues for German voters. The survey showed a significant increase in worries about the economy, with 28% considering it the top concern compared to only 7% in April. Immigration and the arrival of asylum-seekers also rose in importance, particularly among supporters of the AfD.

The country now faces a sense of crisis, grappling with economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and defense issues following the war in Ukraine. The coalition is under pressure to adhere to the “debt brake” limitation on state expenditure, creating additional challenges. The FDP opposes incurring new debts after 2024 and proposes substantial budget cuts instead. At the same time, citizens are contending with rising inflation, difficulties in finding affordable housing, and the need to accommodate asylum seekers.

The struggles faced by Germany’s ruling coalition highlight the delicate balance required in a diverse political landscape. As the government grapples with public dissatisfaction and an array of pressing issues, its ability to navigate these challenges while remaining united will be crucial for its long-term success.

