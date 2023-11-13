Satellite Images Reveal Israeli Advance in Gaza Strip

A recent analysis of satellite images by The Associated Press has uncovered an Israeli offensive in Gaza City, showing the advancement of Israeli troops along the Mediterranean coast. The images depict the aftermath of missile strikes, with impact craters and billowing smoke visible in the northern parts of the city. Israeli tanks and armored vehicles can also be seen in previous positions along one of the three axes of attack used to isolate Gaza City from the rest of the strip.

In recent weeks, the city has experienced a mass exodus of its population, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The conflict escalated after Hamas launched an unprecedented incursion into southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people. In response, Israel initiated a relentless campaign of airstrikes and a military offensive, resulting in a death toll of over 10,500 people, the majority of whom were women and children.

Satellite imagery provider Planet Labs has temporarily delayed the release of imagery from Israel and the Palestinian territories during the conflict due to concerns about potential misuse and abuse of the pictures. Planet Labs remains committed to providing access to Earth observation data of Gaza to clients, including media and humanitarian organizations. The images captured on Monday were made available to The Associated Press, which utilizes them for its reporting purposes.

The images indicate that Israeli forces are positioned just north of the Shati refugee camp, a densely populated neighborhood neighboring Gaza City’s center. Witnesses in Gaza City have corroborated these findings, with one witness reporting clashes between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants near Shifa Hospital, which is approximately 3 kilometers away from the Israeli position.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the satellite images. However, it is evident that Israeli forces are carrying out a multi-pronged offensive on Gaza City, with troops advancing from the south, north, and east. Such clearing operations typically take weeks or even months to complete, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The satellite photos also reveal the presence of Israeli tanks and vehicles on Ahmed Orabi Street, a coastal road that is home to hotels and restaurants. The images depict a dilapidated mosque and numerous impact craters, likely the result of an intense barrage of Israeli fire to clear the area for the advancing troops. The city itself is marked by burning fires and destroyed buildings.

With limited access for journalists and independent sources of information, these satellite images have become vital tools for understanding the situation on the ground. Commercial satellite imagery providers like Airbus and Maxar Technologies have also played a crucial role in providing detailed images for reporting purposes. While previously restricted by U.S. law, the availability of high-resolution satellite imagery has increased due to advancements in technology and the rise of commercial providers.

The use of satellite imagery has proven instrumental in uncovering significant developments in various regions. In 2021, The Associated Press utilized similar imagery to report on a secretive Israeli nuclear facility, shedding light on the country’s undeclared atomic weapons program. As conflict continues to unfold in Gaza, the utilization of satellite imagery remains a valuable resource for comprehensive reporting.

