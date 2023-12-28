Sparkling Water Revealed Covered in Flames After Intense Attack

Satellite images have captured the shocking aftermath of a devastating attack on a Russian tank landing ship in Crimea. The images show the burnt-out ship, named Novocherkassk, detached from the port and partially submerged, with smoke billowing from its charred remains. This incident occurred as Ukraine launched strikes on the port of Feodosia in Crimea, which has been illegally annexed by Russia since 2014. While Ukraine claims to have destroyed the ship, Russia insists it has only been “damaged.”

Although it is currently difficult to ascertain the exact number of casualties resulting from this attack due to Russian control over the occupied peninsula, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk acknowledged that typically these ships are not left without a crew. With a total crew capacity of about 80 people, it is highly likely that a significant portion of the crew was on board when the attack took place.

The Novocherkassk, belonging to the Ropucha class, is approximately the same size as a US Navy littoral combat ship, measuring at 369 feet (112.5 meters) and displacing about 3,450 tons. This vessel is equipped for beach landings, boasting bow and stern doors and the capability to transport up to 25 armored personnel carriers on its vehicle deck. However, the exact number of personnel aboard during the alleged Ukrainian attack remains unknown.

In an unexpected twist, Ukrainian Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk claimed that the Novocherkassk had been carrying Iranian-made Shahed attack drones. Furthermore, he alleged that the ship had been following the Moskva, Russia’s flagship guided-missile cruiser, which sank in April 2022 after being struck by Ukrainian missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged that the Novocherkassk had been “damaged” in the Ukrainian attack, as reported by the state-run TASS news agency. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu promptly informed President Vladimir Putin of the strike and the resulting damage. The exact extent of the destruction and casualties, however, remains unverified.

What has been verified is that one person died and four were injured as a result of the attack, according to the Crimea Health Ministry. While CNN cannot independently verify the claims made by either side, numerous videos shared on social media showed massive explosions in the Feodosia port.

If the alleged destruction of the Novocherkassk is confirmed, it would mark the third major loss of Russian military hardware within a week. In September, Ukraine similarly claimed the destruction of the Novocherkassk’s sister ship, the Minsk, in an attack on the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea.

This attack comes at a crucial time as Ukraine faces challenges in its ground campaign in the eastern part of the country. General Valery Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s top general, issued a warning stating that if the situation continues, the city of Avdiivka could suffer the same fate as the decimated city of Bakhmut within the next two to three months. Additionally, Ukrainian forces have recently withdrawn to the outskirts of the village of Marinka after clashing with Russian troops.

