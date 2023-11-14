New Perspective on Israel’s Invasion in North Gaza

Satellite Images Reveal the Devastation Caused by Israeli Forces in Northern Gaza

The latest satellite imagery has provided a clear picture of the extensive damage caused by Israel’s invasion into northern Gaza. Contrary to expectations of a rapid and overwhelming ground assault, Israel has instead deployed hundreds of armored vehicles that have pushed miles past the border and into urban areas on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The satellite images, taken on Monday morning by Planet Labs, a commercial satellite company, show the alarming scale of the invading force. Numerous groups of armored vehicles can be seen cutting through open fields and gathering in urban spaces. The images capture the extent of Israel’s advance into Gaza, with Israeli vehicles visible as far south as Al Karama, north of Gaza City.

Videos previously released by the Israeli military showcased tanks operating near the border, but the new satellite imagery paints a clearer picture of the destruction caused by airstrikes. Many nearby buildings appear to have been heavily damaged or completely destroyed, and the landscape is filled with hundreds of craters from airstrikes and shelling. The devastation is evident in homes, on roads, and in the flattened apartment blocks.

Gaza has witnessed a devastating loss of life, with more than 8,000 people, including many children, reportedly killed since Israel began retaliatory airstrikes in response to a Hamas attack on October 7. The intensity of the conflict is captured in the satellite imagery, highlighting the significant impact and tragic consequences of the ongoing invasion.

While Israeli forces have shown a significant presence in Gaza City, they have thus far refrained from direct fighting within the city itself. Instead, they have chosen to remain on the fringes, strategically delaying the most dangerous combat and keeping their military options open.

The satellite imagery also reveals the destruction of farmland in Al Karama, which has been transformed into a staging area for dozens of armored vehicles. Extensive tank tracks provide a glimpse of how the vehicles maneuver through the area. In other parts of the region, additional craters and military vehicles are seen amidst a series of destroyed buildings.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to unfold, these satellite images serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of war on civilian infrastructure and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

FAQ

What is happening in Gaza?

Israel has launched an invasion into northern Gaza, deploying hundreds of armored vehicles that have advanced into urban areas on the outskirts of Gaza City.

How has the invasion affected Gaza?

Satellite imagery shows extensive damage caused by airstrikes and shelling, resulting in the destruction of buildings and infrastructure. The death toll has risen, with thousands of lives lost, including many children.

Why has Israel refrained from direct fighting within Gaza City?

Israeli forces have chosen to stay on the fringes of Gaza City, delaying the most dangerous combat and keeping their military options open.

What is the significance of the destroyed farmland?

Farmland in Al Karama has been transformed into a staging area for Israeli armored vehicles, revealing the strategic use of the land during the invasion.

Sources:

– Satellite image by Planet Labs, The New York Times