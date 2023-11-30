New Satellite Images Highlight the Devastation in Gaza

Newly obtained satellite images reveal the true scale of destruction in northern Gaza, following weeks of intense conflict between Israel and Hamas. The images, taken just before the temporary ceasefire came into effect, depict a landscape of collapsed buildings and devastated neighborhoods.

The analysis of satellite data suggests that nearly 98,000 buildings across Gaza may have suffered damage, with the majority concentrated in the northern region. This information was gathered through the comparison of two separate images, which revealed changes in building structures and heights, indicating possible damage.

The cities of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, located in the north and northeast of Gaza, were among the first areas to be targeted by Israeli air strikes after the initial attacks by Hamas. These cities, which were described as hideouts for the group, have been heavily damaged. Bulldozers have been observed clearing roads amidst the rubble, while the Israeli military has established defensive positions in surrounding fields.

In southern Gaza, including the city of Khan Younis, thousands of people are now living in tents or among the ruins of destroyed buildings. Although the damage is not as extensive as in the north, up to 15% of buildings in Khan Younis have suffered some form of damage.

The satellite images also shed light on the strategic moves made by the Israeli forces. They not only pushed down from the north, but also cut across the Gaza Strip, isolating Gaza City from the south. In addition, military vehicles and tanks can be seen stationed behind fortified earth barriers in this area.

These satellite images provide a stark visual representation of the toll the conflict has taken on Gaza. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, leaving countless people displaced and in desperate need of assistance. The destruction is not limited to a specific region, but extends throughout the entire Gaza Strip.

