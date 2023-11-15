Satellite Images Reveal Israeli Advances into Gaza Strip

New satellite imagery has provided unprecedented insights into the recent Israeli advances into the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces have made significant progress since entering Gaza on October 27, with vehicle tracks visible on satellite images taken on November 3. These tracks demonstrate advances along three main routes, from the northwest, northeast, and south.

Notably, Israeli forces along the southern route have successfully advanced all the way to the Mediterranean Sea, effectively severing Gaza City from the south. However, there appears to be limited progress along other routes in recent days, with heavy fighting reported in some locations.

The imagery also reveals multiple vehicle paths converging on Beit Hanoun, less than a mile inside the Gaza border. Israeli tanks and armored vehicles have driven approximately four miles into Gaza from the northwest.

Troops approaching from this area have made significant progress, crossing the entire width of the strip and reaching the sea. This marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

Despite these advances, the situation remains highly volatile, with both Israeli and Palestinian forces engaged in fierce combat. The Gaza Strip continues to face severe humanitarian challenges, including a shortage of essential supplies and infrastructure damage.

