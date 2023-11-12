Satellite Observations Reveal Russia’s Naval Moves Following Sevastopol Conflict

Satellite imagery has indicated that Russia is shifting its naval ships from the port of Sevastopol in Crimea after a series of attacks by Ukraine. The images from the past few weeks reveal that several frigates, landing ships, and submarines are now stationed further east at Novorossiysk. While some ships have been relocated, there are still a number of military vessels remaining in Sevastopol.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that on October 1 and 3, satellite imagery captured the movement of various Russian vessels to Novorossiysk, including frigates, submarines, landing ships, and missile ships. Additionally, one ship was observed to have been relocated to Feodosia in eastern Crimea. However, images from October 2 show that four landing ships and one Kilo-class submarine still remain in Sevastopol.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to multiple missile attacks on Sevastopol, with significant damage to the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters and naval vessels in dry dock. In response to these attacks, the Black Sea Fleet has been dispersing its ships among several ports, including Feodosia, Novorossiysk, and to a lesser extent, Sevastopol due to concerns about security.

Notably, there has been a minor shift in the presence of Russian ships in the Sea of Azov. Ukraine’s spokesperson for the Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated that Russian ships constantly change their anchorage and are not present in large numbers in the Black Sea. Currently, there are only four Russian ships observed in the Black Sea, and Pletenchuk highlighted the reinforced defense efforts around the Crimean Bridge.

While the movement of ships is considered a normal maneuver by the Moscow-based Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, the shift indicates Russia’s tactical adaptation in response to the conflict. The Black Sea Fleet has relocated submarines, frigates, patrol ships, landing ships, and missile ships to Novorossiysk and Feodosia.

In a separate development, the pro-Russian region of Abkhazia, which broke away from Georgia, announced the establishment of a Russian military base along its coast. Aslan Bzhania, the leader of Abkhazia, stated that the agreement aims to strengthen defense capabilities for both Abkhazia and Russia, prioritizing security.

This recent movement of naval ships highlights the evolving dynamics in the region. As tensions persist, it remains crucial to closely monitor the situation and its potential consequences for both Russia and neighboring countries.

