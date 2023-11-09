Fault Rupture in Morocco Reveals Hidden Dangers Lurking Beneath the Surface

Satellites have provided vital information about a recent earthquake in Morocco, shedding light on the mechanics behind the tremor. The satellite known as Sentinel-1a, launched by the European Space Agency, detected minute shifts in the Earth’s surface caused by the quake. By using a radar-based technique called InSAR, scientists were able to compare data collected before and after the earthquake to determine the precise movement of the land surrounding the fault.

The analysis showed two types of movement: horizontal shifting known as strike-slip and upward movement known as a reverse thrust. By comparing these findings with existing models, geologists from Cornell University, Judith Hubbard and Kyle Bradley, identified the fault responsible for the earthquake as an ancient fracture called the Tizi n’Test fault. Although it has been inactive in recent history, the fault’s existence has created weaknesses in the landscape, making it susceptible to reactivation under certain conditions.

The satellite data also revealed an intriguing aspect of the Moroccan earthquake. Unlike typical earthquakes that crack through the surface, this quake was what experts refer to as a blind earthquake. It occurred 11 miles below the Earth’s surface and did not rupture through to the surface. Wendy Bohon, an earthquake geologist, explained that studying these types of earthquakes is more challenging since scientists cannot physically observe or touch the fault.

Despite these difficulties, the initial analyses are significant steps toward understanding the events that unfolded in Morocco and could provide valuable insights into future seismic risks. Moreover, the addition of more satellites to monitor tectonic activity, such as the upcoming NISAR mission, will enhance our ability to respond promptly to earthquake events.

The discoveries made from observing earthquakes from space highlight both the hidden dangers lurking beneath the Earth’s surface and the importance of advanced technology in understanding these complex natural phenomena. As scientists continue to collect and analyze data, our understanding of earthquakes will improve, leading to more effective risk assessment and mitigation strategies.