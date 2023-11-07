Father, Step-Mother, and Uncle Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of 10-Year-Old Girl

In a shocking turn of events, the father, stepmother, and uncle of 10-year-old Sara Sharif have been arrested on suspicion of her murder. The three individuals were taken into custody at Gatwick Airport upon their return to the UK from Pakistan.

Sara’s body was discovered at her home in Woking on August 10th, prompting an intense investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. A post-mortem examination revealed that she had suffered numerous extensive injuries.

After leaving the country the day before Sara’s body was found, her father, stepmother, and uncle had fled to Pakistan. Authorities launched an international search for the trio, enlisting the help of Interpol. Five weeks later, they finally returned to the UK via a flight from Dubai.

Surrey Police, who have been leading the investigation, are now in custody of the three suspects. They will be interviewed to shed more light on the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Sara’s mother has been notified of the latest developments and is receiving support from law enforcement officials. Her five siblings, who accompanied the suspects to Pakistan, are currently in a government care facility in the country.

Additional details surrounding the motive and events leading up to Sara’s death are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are actively working to piece together the timeline of events.

This heartbreaking case serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of children and the importance of protecting them. The authorities involved are committed to seeking justice for Sara and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.