Father, Step-Mother, and Uncle Charged with Murder of Young Girl

Surrey Police has announced that Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool, and Faisal Malik, the father, step-mother, and uncle of Sara Sharif respectively, have been charged with the murder of the 10-year-old girl. Along with the murder charges, they have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The tragic incident occurred when Sara’s lifeless body was discovered at her home on August 10. A post-mortem examination revealed that she had suffered numerous and severe injuries. In a shocking twist, the three adults left the UK for Pakistan on August 9, the day before Sara’s body was found.

Fortunately, the authorities were able to apprehend the suspects. Upon their arrival at Gatwick Airport from Dubai, Urfan, Beinash, and Faisal were arrested on Wednesday evening. Surrey Police confirmed on Friday that the trio had been charged and are now in custody, awaiting their appearance at Guildford Magistrates’ Court.

It is worth noting that Sara was not the only child involved in this distressing case. Her five siblings, whose ages range from one to thirteen, also traveled to Pakistan with Mr. Sharif, Ms. Batool, and Mr. Malik on August 9. The police in Pakistan located the children at the residence of Mr. Sharif’s father on Monday. Subsequently, the children were transferred to a government childcare facility in the country.

The news of these developments has understandably affected Sara’s mother, Olga Sharif. Surrey Police have informed her, and she is currently receiving support from specialist officers during this challenging time.

FAQ:

Sources: Surrey Police