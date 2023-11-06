UK children taken by police in Pakistan

Police in Pakistan have taken custody of five children who had traveled from the UK with their father, following the death of their sister, Sara Sharif. Sara was found dead in her family home in Woking earlier this month, with post-mortem tests revealing extensive injuries. Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, and his partner, Beinash Batool, fled the UK with the five children aged between one and 13.

Neighbours reported that dozens of officers raided Sara’s grandfather’s house, where the children were hiding. Muhammad Sharif, Sara’s grandfather, had been concealing the children since their arrival in Pakistan. He refused to let them go with their father and stepmother, and until now, no authority had asked him about the children.

Eyewitnesses described a distressing scene as the police forcibly removed the children from their hiding place, with the kids crying and expressing their reluctance to leave. Police officers reportedly broke CCTV cameras and gates during the raid.

Surrey Police, in collaboration with the Pakistani authorities, confirmed that the children were in their custody. They assured that the well-being of the children remained a priority. The police are working with various international partners to determine the next steps in this case.

The family has accused the police of harassing them, illegally detaining family members, and fabricating charges against them. However, the police have denied these allegations.

Sara’s stepmother, Beinash Batool, spoke out publicly for the first time in a video, describing Sara’s death as an incident and expressing their willingness to cooperate with UK authorities. She also claimed that the family was in hiding due to fears of torture and harm from the Pakistani police, allegations that have been dismissed by the Jhelum police chief.

This case continues to raise questions and concerns as the investigation unfolds and authorities work to establish the truth behind Sara’s tragic death and the circumstances surrounding the family’s actions.