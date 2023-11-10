Family of Deceased Girl Returning to UK as Police Investigation Intensifies

Following the tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif, three individuals who are believed to have vital information about the case are returning to the UK from Pakistan. Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool, and his brother Faisal Malik are expected to land later today. Their return marks a significant development in the ongoing police investigation.

Surrey Police have expressed a strong desire to speak to the trio, as they were residing with Sara prior to her untimely death and had left the UK the day before her body was discovered. Post-mortem examinations revealed that Sara had suffered from “multiple and extensive injuries,” raising serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding her passing.

The family members boarded a flight from an airport in Sialkot, Punjab, and flew to Dubai, where it has not yet been confirmed if they successfully boarded the connecting flight to London Gatwick. Meanwhile, Sara’s five siblings, who accompanied the adults on their trip to Pakistan, remain under the care of the government in the country.

An international search effort was initiated, with Interpol involved in locating the individuals on behalf of Surrey Police. The Pakistani authorities were also actively involved in efforts to locate and coordinate with the family members. In a video statement released last week, Mr. Sharif and Ms. Batool claimed that they had gone into hiding in Pakistan due to concerns of potential mistreatment by the local police force. They also alleged harassment of their family members. However, the police chief in Jhelum, Mehmood Bajwa, has refuted these claims, highlighting that the family can seek protection through legal channels if necessary.

As they return to the UK, the spotlight intensifies on these three individuals, and the police investigation gains momentum. The hope is that they can provide valuable information that will help shed light on the tragic circumstances that led to Sara’s death. Surrey Police will be working diligently to uncover the truth and bring justice to Sara Sharif and her grieving family.