The Environmental Impact of Sand Dredging: A Threat to Marine Ecosystems and Coastal Communities

Sand, a vital natural resource used in various industries such as construction and manufacturing, is being extracted from the world’s oceans at an alarming rate. A recent report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) sheds light on the devastating consequences of this practice on marine life and coastal communities.

With an estimated six billion tonnes of sand being dredged annually, sand has become the second most exploited natural resource after water. This excessive extraction has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of our oceans and their ecosystems.

One of the major issues highlighted by the UNEP is the unintended consequences of sand dredging. Some vessels function as vacuum cleaners, collecting not only sand but also vital micro-organisms that serve as food sources for fish. This disruption in the food chain can lead to irreparable damage to marine life and result in the inability of ecosystems to recover in certain areas.

To address this growing concern, the UNEP has recently launched an analysis tool called Marine Sand Watch. This innovative monitoring system utilizes marine tracking and artificial intelligence to track dredging activities. By providing real-time data, Marine Sand Watch aims to raise awareness about the scale of the problem and encourage sustainable practices.

According to Pascal Peduzzi, the head of UNEP’s analytics center GRID-Geneva, the scale of environmental impact caused by sand mining activities is alarming. Out of the estimated 50 billion tonnes of sand and gravel used worldwide each year, approximately six billion tonnes are extracted from the oceans. To put it into perspective, this is equivalent to more than one million dump trucks being filled every day. Such massive extraction rates are unsustainable and pose a severe threat to marine habitats.

Peduzzi warns that large vessels engaged in sand dredging are effectively sterilizing the ocean floor by destroying microorganisms critical to the marine food web. In some instances, the sand is dredged down to the bedrock, further exacerbating the damage and leaving little hope for the recovery of marine ecosystems.

To mitigate these hazards, the UNEP recommends implementing a ban on sand dredging from beaches to safeguard coastal resilience and preserve local economies. While sand is a necessary resource for various industries, sustainable alternatives and better resource management should be explored to reduce the dependence on ocean sand.

It is important to recognize that sand not only serves as a vital construction material but also plays a crucial role in protecting communities from rising sea levels. As climate change intensifies, maintaining sustainable sand extraction practices becomes even more imperative.

