New Legislation in Spain Raises Concerns Over Government Stability

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez narrowly escaped a triple parliamentary defeat on Wednesday as his government faced uncertainty due to the refusal of a Catalan nationalist ally to support him.

Sánchez, leader of the Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), has been governing in coalition with the leftist Sumar party since November. The government sought to pass three separate laws, previously introduced via decree in December, through Congress.

One of the laws extended anti-inflationary measures, which were approved by a single vote. Another law included changes to the management of the judiciary and civil service, necessary for the release of a €10 billion tranche of EU recovery funds.

However, the Catalonian Junts party abstained from voting during the session, while the far-left Podemos party opposed certain economic measures, leading to the government losing the third vote which involved an increase in unemployment benefits.

Despite this setback, the approval of the anti-inflationary measures ensures that subsidies for public transportation and essential food items, as well as reductions in VAT on energy bills and pension increases, will not be reversed.

Before the votes, Junts demanded modifications to the government’s measures, specifically, the introduction of sanctions against companies that relocated their headquarters from Catalonia in 2017 and refused to return. Approximately 5,000 businesses left the region amid political instability caused by a failed independence movement.

The support of Junts’ seven MPs, along with several other nationalist parties, played a significant role in Sánchez’s investiture in November. In return, the PSOE presented a controversial amnesty bill to Congress, which would benefit Catalans facing legal action for separatist activities, including former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.

Despite speculation that Junts would vote against the government, the party ultimately abstained and managed to negotiate certain concessions, such as greater control for Catalonia in matters related to immigration.

The narrow margin of approval for the legislation highlights the fragility of Sánchez’s administration and has sparked criticism of his dependence on Junts.

Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, of the conservative Popular Party, remarked, “It’s evident who is truly in charge: Puigdemont”.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)