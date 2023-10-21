Tamil Nadu Minister Sparks Controversy with Remarks on Sanatana Dharma

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has stirred up controversy with his remarks about Sanatana Dharma, stating that it goes against the idea of social justice and needs to be eradicated. Stalin compared Sanatana Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria, which has garnered sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

The comments made by Stalin have sparked a massive backlash on social media, with many calling for a case to be filed against him. BJP’s Amit Malviya expressed his outrage and criticized the silence of the Congress party, stating that it supports the “genocidal call” made by its ally, the DMK.

However, Stalin has defended his statements by clarifying that he does not advocate for the genocide of those who follow Sanatana Dharma. He believes that Sanatana Dharma promotes divisions based on caste and religion and uprooting it is necessary for the upliftment of humanity and social equality.

Stalin further added that he is ready to present extensive writings by Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted detailed research on the negative impact of Sanatana Dharma on society. He compared the spread of Sanatana Dharma to the spread of diseases like COVID-19, dengue, and malaria, asserting that it is responsible for various social evils.

The BJP state president, K Annamalai, accused Stalin and Chief Minister MK Stalin of echoing the ideas of Christian missionaries. He criticized them for their alleged association with Christian missionaries and accused them of parroting their malicious ideology.

Congress leader Nana Patole distanced the party from Stalin’s remarks, stating that the party respects all religions and does not wish to hurt anyone’s sentiments. He emphasized that the Congress’ stand is clear in this regard.

The controversy surrounding Stalin’s remarks highlights the ongoing debate about the place of Sanatana Dharma in modern Indian society and raises questions about religious tolerance and freedom of expression.