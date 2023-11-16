Social Progress: Moving Beyond Traditional Beliefs and Embracing Change

In a thought-provoking address, DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the importance of progress and evolution by drawing a parallel between Sanatana Dharma and diseases like malaria and dengue. Instead of simply opposing these ailments, he called for their eradication. Similarly, Udhayanidhi advocated for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma, not just opposition to it.

During a conference dedicated to this cause, Udhayanidhi praised the organizers for their choice of name – “eradicate Sanatana Dharma” – rather than “oppose Sanatana Dharma,” highlighting the need for a proactive approach toward change. His speech, widely shared on various platforms, acknowledged the importance of eliminating Sanatana Dharma to empower progress and achieve true social equality.

But what exactly does Sanatana Dharma represent? According to Udhayanidhi, the term originates from Sanskrit and signifies permanence, a notion that resists change and evolution. Sanatana Dharma, in its essence, discourages questioning and hinders the pursuit of social justice and equality.

As society progresses, it becomes crucial to critically examine our traditions and beliefs. This calls for a shift away from rigidity and a willingness to embrace change. By acknowledging the need to eradicate Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi Stalin encourages us to reflect on our values and consider the possibility of creating a more inclusive and dynamic society.

