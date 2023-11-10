A recent viral video from a Chinese zoo sparked a bizarre controversy, prompting social media users to question the authenticity of a sun bear’s identity. However, Curt, the lovable spectacled bear residing at the San Antonio Zoo, is here to remind us all that real bears do exist, and their lives are filled with intriguing quirks.

Residing in the Andes Mountains of South America, spectacled bears are named after the cream-colored markings around their face that closely resemble glasses. Unfortunately, these unique creatures are classified as “Vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss and poaching.

Curt, the ten-year-old spectacled bear at the San Antonio Zoo, is no ordinary bear. Jacob Downing from the zoo describes him as a “bit of a character,” known for his unconventional resting positions that often mirror human behavior. Whether he’s taking a dip in his pool or lounging in his comfortable hammock, Curt’s antics never cease to captivate visitors.

While the spectacled bear’s diet mainly consists of fruits and vegetables, Curt has a particular fondness for fish, which he considers his ultimate treat. However, his culinary preferences are just a small part of his fascinating persona.

As social media users continue to debate the authenticity of other bears, rest assured that Curt is a genuine spectacle. His recent selfie, accompanied by the caption “#IAmReal,” serves as a gentle reminder that real bears do not need to prove their identity.

Let’s celebrate and appreciate the uniqueness of spectacled bears, whose lives are a testament to the wonders of the animal kingdom. If you have any incredible photos or videos of these remarkable creatures, feel free to share them with us through KSAT Connect or the KSAT Weather App. Together, let’s continue to shed light on the majestic world of animals that deserve our admiration and protection.