Samir Shah Faces Criticism from MPs Over BBC Chairman Appointment

Members of Parliament have expressed “serious reservations” about the suitability of Samir Shah as the new BBC chairman. Shah, who previously served as the BBC’s head of political programmes, appeared before a House of Commons committee for questioning before his formal appointment. While the committee agreed that Shah was “appointable as chair,” they questioned his “strength and character” to challenge BBC executives.

During the hearing, Shah avoided expressing opinions on significant matters such as changes to local radio and cuts to Newsnight. Additionally, he refused to provide insight into allegations of interference by former Downing Street communications director, Sir Robbie Gibb, in editorial matters and the selection of a new chairperson for media regulator Ofcom. This lack of willingness to offer opinions on fundamental principles and challenges facing the corporation led the MPs to conclude that Shah did not demonstrate the necessary strength and character required to challenge the BBC’s executive leadership.

The committee’s report stated their reservations about Shah’s ability to provide the robust challenge needed by the BBC leadership at this time. However, they also recognized that Shah was “appointable as chair.” They expressed disappointment that he did not offer his opinions and insight, particularly on issues of board level interference and political impartiality.

In response to the committee’s view, a spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport noted that Shah’s extensive career in TV production and journalism, combined with his ambition for the BBC’s success, make him well equipped for the role. The department would review the committee’s recommendations in detail and provide a response in due course.

As the chairman of the BBC’s board, Shah will have the responsibility of safeguarding the BBC’s independence, ensuring it fulfills its mission to inform, educate, and entertain. He will also lead negotiations with the government regarding the future of the license fee.

Despite the criticism from MPs, the BBC has not commented on the committee’s report.

