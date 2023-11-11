Sam Kerr Absent from Starting Lineup as Australia Faces France in Quarterfinal Clash

In a highly anticipated quarterfinal match against France, Sam Kerr, widely regarded as the best striker in the world, will not start for Australia. This decision comes as a result of a calf injury sustained by Kerr prior to the start of the tournament, limiting her playing time to a mere 10 minutes so far. Despite the absence of their star player, the Matildas have demonstrated their resilience and reached the quarterfinals.

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson, faced with the challenge of integrating Kerr while maintaining team chemistry, has opted to stick with the same starting lineup that secured victory in the round of 16. The striking duo of Emily van Egmond and Mary Fowler will be leading the attack, while Steph Catley will take on the role of captain in Kerr’s absence.

Although Kerr’s teammates have expressed their desire to have her on the pitch, acknowledging her status as the world’s best striker, it remains to be seen how her minutes will be managed in this crucial match. Gustavsson will carefully assess the unfolding game to determine the most opportune moment for Kerr to enter the field.

Australia aims to make history by securing their first-ever World Cup semifinal spot, while France seeks to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011. This quarterfinal clash promises an exciting display of skill and determination from both teams.

