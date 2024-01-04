Thousands Mourn Loss of Hamas Deputy Leader, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut

In a solemn procession filled with grief and sorrow, thousands of individuals gathered to bid farewell to Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, who was tragically assassinated in Beirut. The streets were filled with mourners carrying banners adorned with his image, as well as Palestinian and Hamas flags. The air was filled with prayers, music, and the sound of heavy gunfire.

Al-Arouri played a crucial role in the armed wing of Hamas, known as the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades. He was a trusted ally of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas. The news of his assassination sent shockwaves not only through Hamas, but also reverberated within Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese movement supported by Iran. The attack took place in Dahiyeh, a stronghold for Hezbollah, dealing a severe blow to both organizations.

The focus now shifts to Hassan Nasrallah, the influential leader of Hezbollah, and the decision he will make in response to this tragic event. Just a day after the attack, Nasrallah addressed his supporters, originally scheduled to commemorate the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. However, he could not overlook the recent events that occurred in his own territory.

Nasrallah referred to al-Arouri’s assassination as a “flagrant Israeli aggression” and vowed that it would not go unanswered. While he did not explicitly threaten an attack on Israel, Nasrallah made it clear that if Lebanon were to face a war, the battle would be unrestrained and unrestricted. Yet, his speech left many wondering about the specific actions Hezbollah might take.

Hezbollah’s primary objective is the destruction of Israel, which it sees as a more formidable adversary than Hamas. With an extensive arsenal of weapons, including precision-guided missiles capable of reaching deep into Israeli territory, Hezbollah possesses tens of thousands of highly trained fighters who are battle-hardened.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Hezbollah has been engaging in daily attacks on positions in northern Israel, expressing its support for the Palestinian cause. The Israeli military has retaliated, but the violence has largely been confined to the border areas between Lebanon and Israel.

Hezbollah has carefully calculated its actions to avoid a full-scale war with Israel. This strategy is likely to remain unchanged, as a majority of the Lebanese people still vividly remember the devastating consequences of the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Additionally, Lebanon is currently grappling with a severe economic crisis, leaving little public support for military confrontation.

Israeli authorities have cautioned Hezbollah against escalating the conflict. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has previously warned that Israel’s military could inflict similar consequences on Beirut as it did on Gaza. Some senior Israeli officials have advocated for stronger measures to neutralize the threat posed by Hezbollah, particularly in safeguarding northern communities that have been evacuated due to repeated attacks.

Nasrallah is expected to address his supporters once again on Friday. This latest speech may offer insight into his approach to the recent events, as he navigates the delicate balance between a strong response and avoiding a larger conflict with Israel. Whatever his decision may be, it is likely to be carefully calculated to avoid provoking harsh retaliation from Israel.

