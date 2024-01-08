The Rise of a New Political Movement in Germany

In a surprising turn of events, German politician Sahra Wagenknecht has launched a brand-new party that aims to unite culturally conservative and economically left-wing voters. The party, called the BSW (Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht), has already garnered significant attention and is poised to challenge the traditional political landscape in Germany.

Wagenknecht, a prominent figure in German politics, has long been critical of migration and has vocalized her concerns over the mainstream parties’ handling of the issue. Her new party supports policies such as a higher minimum wage and an end to net-zero policies and weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Born in communist East Germany, Wagenknecht has a unique perspective on German politics. Having joined the ruling Socialist Unity Party before the fall of the Berlin Wall, she later became a member of the left-wing Die Linke party. However, her increasing criticism of immigration, especially after the influx of refugees in 2015, led her to quit Die Linke and establish her own party.

The emergence of the BSW has the potential to impact the German political landscape significantly. It represents a growing sentiment among voters who hold left-wing conservative views, a previously untapped segment of the population. Political scientist Cas Mudde suggests that these voters prioritize their right-wing cultural views over their left-wing economic views.

The BSW’s first major test will be the upcoming European elections in July. However, it is the state elections in eastern Germany in September that will likely provide a clearer indication of the new party’s prospects. Experts suggest that the BSW may lure voters away from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, potentially thwarting their chance of securing a victory.

Although parties associated with individuals have had a mixed track record in German politics, the BSW launches with a substantial funding of €1.4m ($1.5m; £1.2m). With the rise of the AfD and the increasing fragmentation of the political landscape, German voters will now have the choice between an unprecedented eight major parties.

As this new political movement gains momentum, the future of German politics remains uncertain. Will the BSW be able to carve out a space for itself amidst the established parties? Only time will tell.

