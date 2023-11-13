New Sacred Burial Site in Peru Reveals Ancient Ancestor Worship

A group of Peruvian and Japanese archaeologists recently made an exciting discovery in northern Peru. They have unearthed a pre-Hispanic archaeological site dedicated to ancestor worship. This site, located in the Cajamarca region, predates the Inca Empire and belongs to the Wari period, with an estimated age of between 800 to 1000 years CE.

The archaeologists found two burial chambers at the site, each containing two levels. Within these chambers, they discovered five niches in the walls that held various offerings, including mollusk shells, ceramic fragments, and a tripod dish with three conical supports. These discoveries provide valuable insights into the ancient Wari culture and their ritual practices.

Additionally, the researchers found a bundle that contained a female figurine, a black Wari ceremonial vessel, two musical ceramic wind instruments, and two copper fasteners. These artifacts offer further evidence of the cultural significance and religious rituals associated with the site.

The location of the discovery, the Jequetepeque valley in the province of San Miguel in Cajamarca, was once a vibrant ceremonial center where people of diverse origins lived. It served as a place of worship for ancestral spirits. The findings highlight the importance of ancestor worship in the region and shed light on the lifestyle and practices of ancient societies that once inhabited this area.

The Wari culture, which thrived from the 7th to the 13th centuries, occupied the territory that is now modern-day Peru. However, by 1100 CE, they were conquered by the Inca Empire. This discovery provides a glimpse into the Wari culture before their assimilation into the Inca civilization, giving researchers a better understanding of the socio-political system in the Cajamarca region during the Middle Horizon.

The Project of Archaeological Investigation (PIA) Terlen-La Bomba made this remarkable discovery. Covering an area of approximately 24 hectares (60 acres), this intricate site is an invaluable source of knowledge about the ancient civilizations that dwelled in Peru’s past.

By studying and excavating such sites, researchers hope to unravel the mysteries of ancient cultures, unveil their societal structures, and grasp their connections with neighboring civilizations. The Ministry of Culture supports these archaeological investigations to shed light on the rich history of Peru, providing a glimpse into the forgotten customs and traditions of our ancestors.

